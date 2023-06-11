RWS (LON:RWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($5.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RWS Trading Up 2.5 %

LON RWS opened at GBX 258 ($3.21) on Thursday. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.82. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

RWS Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In related news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

