Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.39. 395,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,185,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock worth $4,082,079. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More

