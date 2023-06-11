Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.81%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -66.42

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

