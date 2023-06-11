Schneider National, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

