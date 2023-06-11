Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $212.80

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.80 ($2.65) and traded as high as GBX 228.88 ($2.85). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.83), with a volume of 580,396 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.58.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

