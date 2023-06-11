Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $412.81

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.81 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 411 ($5.11). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.12), with a volume of 164,020 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £427.41 million, a PE ratio of -633.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.74.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,692.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Jasper Judd bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($12,411.74). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

