Scotiabank Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$24.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBLY. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.35. The company has a market cap of C$843.70 million and a P/E ratio of 82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

