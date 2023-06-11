Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

