ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow stock opened at $534.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 272.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.83.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.