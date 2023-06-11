Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SAEYY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.