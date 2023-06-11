Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of SAEYY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

