Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

WYN opened at GBX 475 ($5.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.11 million, a P/E ratio of 586.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 658 ($8.18).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.43), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,886.57). Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

