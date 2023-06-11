Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

