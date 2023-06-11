Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $743.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.73 and its 200 day moving average is $704.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

