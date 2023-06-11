Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $499,000 Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $130.80 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $153.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

