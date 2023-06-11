Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $563,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.