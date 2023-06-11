Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $601,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $267.58 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $270.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total transaction of $510,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.