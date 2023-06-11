Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,334 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Western Union were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE WU opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

