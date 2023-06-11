Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $735,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $423.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.38 and a 200-day moving average of $497.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.58 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

