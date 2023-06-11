Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $804,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

