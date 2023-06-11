Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Block were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.