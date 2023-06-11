Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

