Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 480,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after buying an additional 423,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after buying an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $151.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

