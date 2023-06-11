Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,953,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,953,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,011 shares of company stock worth $34,090,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

