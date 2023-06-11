Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.