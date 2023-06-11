Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $106.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

