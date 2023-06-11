Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.08 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

