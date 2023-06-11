Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Hologic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.76 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

