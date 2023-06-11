Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

