Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,346 shares of company stock valued at $26,168,139 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

