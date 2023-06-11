Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,045 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

