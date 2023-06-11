Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,260 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,938.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

