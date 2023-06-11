Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,295 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

