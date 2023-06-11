Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 257 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Down 0.8 %

INCY stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.