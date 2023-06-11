Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 282 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 567.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

