Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 350 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

SHW opened at $240.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.