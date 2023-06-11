Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 367 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $223.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

