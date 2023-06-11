Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 46,677 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,677 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 3.5 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

