Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 495 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

