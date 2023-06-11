Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 603 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,902,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 455,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

