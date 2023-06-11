Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

