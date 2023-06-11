Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.03 and a 200 day moving average of $474.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

