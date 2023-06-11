Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 78,289 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,289 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Floor & Decor worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE FND opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

