Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

