Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 30,972 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,972 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Brinker International worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.