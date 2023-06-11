Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 39,485 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,485 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

