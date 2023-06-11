Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

