Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.