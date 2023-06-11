Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

