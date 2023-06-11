SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

SiTime Stock Up 1.1 %

SiTime stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,376 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,636 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in SiTime by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SiTime by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

