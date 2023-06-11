Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

