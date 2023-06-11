SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

